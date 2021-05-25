Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Evolus were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 171,499 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evolus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Evolus by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 88,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $513.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 736.81% and a negative net margin of 234.87%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOLS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

