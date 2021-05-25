Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 1,770 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $134.89 on Tuesday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $73.46 and a one year high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.82.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $601,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,545. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

