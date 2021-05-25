Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys Shares of 1,614 EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

Shares of EGP opened at $158.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.00 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

