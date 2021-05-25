Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Shares in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wix.com by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after acquiring an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Wix.com by 1,666.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 223,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,828,000 after acquiring an additional 210,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on WIX. Barclays dropped their price target on Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.28.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $247.21 on Tuesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $195.61 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.62 and its 200-day moving average is $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.