Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 499 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

MMI opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.88. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.48.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 26,811 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $912,110.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,732,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,185,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 101,103 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $3,550,737.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $792,517.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 496,382 shares of company stock worth $17,345,608 over the last ninety days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

