Jamf (JAMF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/24/2021 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Jamf was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

5/12/2021 – Jamf had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $45.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Jamf is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ JAMF traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.84. The company had a trading volume of 339,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,972. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $34.59. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -218.92.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $76.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.47 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

