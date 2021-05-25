J.B. Hunt Transport Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,820 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,087% compared to the typical daily volume of 406 put options.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,933 shares of company stock worth $12,066,002. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT stock opened at $171.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.57. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $110.29 and a 52 week high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

