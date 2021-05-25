ITV (LON:ITV) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

ITV plc (LON:ITV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 129.95 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 129.95 ($1.70), with a volume of 3443876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.70 ($1.68).

Specifically, insider Mary Harris bought 2,534 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £3,066.14 ($4,005.93). Also, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani bought 1,500 shares of ITV stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £1,935 ($2,528.09). Insiders bought a total of 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,641 over the last three months.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITV. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 117 ($1.53) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ITV from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 53 ($0.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.80. The company has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30.

ITV Company Profile (LON:ITV)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

