ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 782,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after buying an additional 296,840 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITT opened at $93.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.10. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.