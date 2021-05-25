iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at SVB Leerink

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target decreased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $762.81 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after buying an additional 1,688,625 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $20,106,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

