iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Issues Earnings Results

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. iSun had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%.

ISUN stock opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. iSun has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.94 million, a PE ratio of -173.00 and a beta of 0.21.

In related news, CFO John Patrick Sullivan sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $232,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,678.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Peck sold 13,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $208,761.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,585,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iSun stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of iSun at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of iSun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

iSun, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was formerly known as The Peck Company Holdings, Inc and changed its name to iSun, Inc in January 2021.

