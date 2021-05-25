iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Raised by Peninsula Wealth LLC

Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.6% of Peninsula Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,667,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.23. 22,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,555. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.70 and a 12-month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.