iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Lessened by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 95.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164,590 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

