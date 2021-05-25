iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 19,863 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 580% compared to the average daily volume of 2,921 call options.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

