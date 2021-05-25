iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWW)

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 19,863 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 580% compared to the average daily volume of 2,921 call options.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $48.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 181.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

