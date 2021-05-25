iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 1,023.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,883 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $24,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $307,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth about $539,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 159.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 51,812 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWW opened at $47.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $48.26.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

