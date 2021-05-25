iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 765.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,630 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 393,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 182,179 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 39,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,941,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS EFV traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,329,809 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.