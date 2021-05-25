iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

