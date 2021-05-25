iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Lifted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 15.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,611 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,659,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

