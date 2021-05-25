iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,025 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.70. The company had a trading volume of 423,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,289,654. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $58.54 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.