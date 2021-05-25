iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 497,166 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77.

