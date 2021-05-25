iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. C J Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. C J Advisory Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $474,000.

Shares of AOA opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.84. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $70.30.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

