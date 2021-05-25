Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Takes $1.43 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,895,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,363,000 after acquiring an additional 180,058 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,973,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,537,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,899,000 after acquiring an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

