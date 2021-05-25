Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

