Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 37.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $366.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.37 and a 200 day moving average of $315.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.84 and a twelve month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Barclays raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.24.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

