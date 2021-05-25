Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,651 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,651 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RUN. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Sunrun stock opened at $44.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

