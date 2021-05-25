Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,305 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. The company had a trading volume of 52,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,052. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,855,474.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,365 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

