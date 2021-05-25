Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CSR. BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

CSR opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $945.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2,384.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.82. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of $61.49 and a 52-week high of $77.30.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

