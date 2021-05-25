Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF)

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 681 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,210% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 404.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 54.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised GrafTech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.01.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 102.08% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

