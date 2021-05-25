Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $5.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $877.56. 3,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,923. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $826.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $741.94. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $515.72 and a 12-month high of $880.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

