Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases 24,900 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Quidel comprises about 1.3% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter worth $1,315,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,773,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Quidel by 42.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Quidel during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on QDEL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

In other news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,486 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,723. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $3.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.74. 2,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,913. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.02. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 23.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

