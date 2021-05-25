Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in United Insurance were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in United Insurance during the first quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

UIHC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.53. 728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,688. The firm has a market cap of $238.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $9.69.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.40. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 33.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

UIHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other United Insurance news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $187,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 32,780 shares of company stock valued at $244,392. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.