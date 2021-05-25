Investment Management of Virginia LLC Cuts Stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its stake in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,204 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 1.93% of KVH Industries worth $4,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Louise Baker sold 10,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $138,369.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,639.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 2,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $26,141.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,352.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,497 shares of company stock worth $3,095,471 in the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KVHI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.24. 485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,240. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. KVH Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.