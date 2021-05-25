Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 315 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 2.2% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $234,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 109,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.77. The stock had a trading volume of 160,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,005,966. The company has a market capitalization of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.