Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The E.W. Scripps (SSP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP) in the last few weeks:

5/25/2021 – The E.W. Scripps was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation's longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation's largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. "

5/18/2021 – The E.W. Scripps was upgraded by analysts at Huber Research from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

5/18/2021 – The E.W. Scripps was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/14/2021 – The E.W. Scripps was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – The E.W. Scripps was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of SSP stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.23 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Laura Tomlin sold 15,000 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $321,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,705.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas F. Lyons sold 27,305 shares of The E.W. Scripps stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $560,298.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 148,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,444,121. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSP. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

