Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by PRW Wealth Management LLC

PRW Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,807 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.2% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $132,565,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $109,809,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,902,883. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $223.94 and a twelve month high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

