Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Posted by on May 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,570 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $24,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 531,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 401,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.