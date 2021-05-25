Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,570 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $24,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,659,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,440,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,840,000 after purchasing an additional 788,973 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 333.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 531,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after purchasing an additional 401,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $15.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.00. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

