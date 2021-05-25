Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

PCY stock opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $28.86.

