Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,066 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $10,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of PCY opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

