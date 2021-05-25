Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares during the quarter. Invesco China Technology ETF makes up 1.2% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.62% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,515.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.70. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.