International Paper (NYSE:IP) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.89

International Paper (NYSE:IP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.89 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 3772 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

