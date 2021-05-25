International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 210.21 ($2.75).

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

IAG opened at GBX 198.36 ($2.59) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The stock has a market cap of £9.86 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72).

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry purchased 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

