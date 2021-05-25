Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to announce ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.61). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTLA. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.21. 44,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,497. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $92.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.05.

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at $59,011,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 730,841 shares of company stock valued at $49,591,051. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,801,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,478,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 403,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

