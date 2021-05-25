inSure DeFi (SURE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.55 Million

inSure DeFi (CURRENCY:SURE) traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 44.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $92.55 million and approximately $4,161.00 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One inSure DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00066156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00940561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,778.12 or 0.09815729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

inSure DeFi Coin Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a coin. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,789,781,046 coins. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

