Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells $88,024.56 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $88,024.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,247.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $38.93. 495,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,139. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $43.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.52 and a beta of 1.85.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Yelp by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

