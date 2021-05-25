Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,054,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,967. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $73.59.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $491,462,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.