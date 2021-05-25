Insider Selling: MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Sells 100 Shares of Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total value of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,704.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $456.40 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $431.19 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.66 and its 200-day moving average is $527.88.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 33.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after buying an additional 530,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $202,273,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after buying an additional 254,372 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,077,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,279,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $545.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

