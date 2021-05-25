Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells $26,396.65 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $24,532.52.

On Monday, March 22nd, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $24,304.84.

On Friday, March 5th, Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of Limoneira stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $24,191.00.

LMNR stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 8.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,746,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 29,119 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMNR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

