Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 30,325 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 30,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $834,847.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,321.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 20,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,526. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

