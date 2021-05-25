Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Sells 8,818 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Director Karen Peacock sold 8,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $239,232.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. 4,376,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,250,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after purchasing an additional 550,202 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,382,000 after buying an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 965.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after buying an additional 5,803,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after buying an additional 513,318 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,973,000 after buying an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

