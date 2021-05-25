Insider Buying: AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Limited (ASX:AMA) insider Carl Bizon bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.48 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$95,200.00 ($68,000.00).

Carl Bizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Carl Bizon acquired 200,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.50 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of A$100,800.00 ($72,000.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.59.

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Vehicle Panel Repairs, and Automotive Parts and Accessories segments. The company offers motor vehicle panel repair services; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; and distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories.

